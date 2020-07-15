Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight gets Stadia-exclusive features

Behaviour Interactive is bringing new and exciting features to its asymmetrical horror game Dead by Daylight on Stadia.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

This week's Stadia event 'Stadia Connect' has plenty of news regarding what's coming to Google's streaming-based games platform and we reported on what was featured once the event had concluded. One of the featured titles was Behaviour Interactive's asymmetrical horror game Dead by Daylight and it's bringing some interesting features to Stadia.

The game will feature 'Crowd Choice' and 'Crowd Play', the former letting a player's community to vote and influence what role (killer or survivor) and what character the streamer will play and the latter will let viewers join the game with a button press by the streamer. Apart from this, the game will also launch with cross-platform play and cross-progression in September, the latter of which has been highly requested by the Dead by Daylight community for a long time.

Dead by Daylight

Related texts

Dead by DaylightScore

Dead by Daylight
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"It's an atmospheric and frightening experience, one that has the ability to thrill and delight in equal measure."



Loading next content