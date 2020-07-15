Dead by Daylight gets Stadia-exclusive features

You're watching Advertisements

This week's Stadia event 'Stadia Connect' has plenty of news regarding what's coming to Google's streaming-based games platform and we reported on what was featured once the event had concluded. One of the featured titles was Behaviour Interactive's asymmetrical horror game Dead by Daylight and it's bringing some interesting features to Stadia.

The game will feature 'Crowd Choice' and 'Crowd Play', the former letting a player's community to vote and influence what role (killer or survivor) and what character the streamer will play and the latter will let viewers join the game with a button press by the streamer. Apart from this, the game will also launch with cross-platform play and cross-progression in September, the latter of which has been highly requested by the Dead by Daylight community for a long time.