Stadia Connect reveals new exclusives and more

Google just revealed the next round of additions to the Stadia line-up, with a range of big-budget games and exclusives coming to the platform. The latest Stadia Connect boasted 16 new games (five of them exclusive) and we've added the major announcements below.

The exclusives include a new Splash Damage game called Outcasters, which is described as "a vibrant and accessible competitive online multiplayer game set in a distinctly stylised vinyl world" where teams of up to four battle around colourful arenas.

Outcasters by Splash Damage

Another exclusive is new tower defence adventure Orcs Must Die! 3 (which is also part of Stadia Pro), which lands today, and it was also confirmed that Harmonix, Uppercut Games, and Supermassive Games are all working on "Only on Stadia content" for the platform.

Beyond that, we heard more about a number of titles. Super Bomberman R Online is "First on Stadia" this autumn, and early access title One Hand Clapping is also "First on Stadia". Beyond that, in alphabetical order, we're getting:

Dead by Daylight, which is landing in September complete with cross-platform play and cross-progression with Nintendo Switch and PC; Hello Neighbor (on September 20) and Hello Neighbor: Hide & Seek (sometime during "holiday" 2020), both of which are going to be Stadia Pro games at launch; Hitman 1 and 2 are coming on September 1, and Hitman 3 at launch in January 2021; NBA 2K21 is landing autumn 2020; Outriders is due to land sometime during the "holiday" period; PGA Tour 2K21 is coming on August 21; PUBG Season 8 lands on July 30; last year's excellent Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is landing in the autumn; Serious Sam is scheduled for August; WWE 2K Battlegrounds is due on September 18. Phew.

As mentioned above, Orcs Must Die! 3 is joining Stadio Pro, while The Elder Scrolls Online leaves the service on July 16.