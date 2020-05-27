LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Minecraft Dungeons
Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight gets full cross-play this year

Behaviour Interactive is bringing cross-play and cross-friends to its asymmetrical horror experience Dead by Daylight this year.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

"Cross-friends is one of our most asked-for and requested features and we're really happy to say it's finally coming to the game this year," said Dead by Daylight producer Stefan Beauchamp-Daniel during the game's fourth-year anniversary stream last night in which the next chapter was revealed to be a Silent Hill collaboration with Konami (read more about that here). While the new chapter stole the show, cross-play is a feature that players have been asking for since the game first released and it's coming this year.

The developers will add 'add friends' and 'search' features into the in-game friend list. Through the friend list's new features, players will then be able to create 'kill your friends' and custom game lobbies with friends playing on different platforms. Alongside this, Behaviour will also be exploring crossplay which will expand the player pool and hopefully change the meta of the game, pushing console and PC players out of their comfort zones while also making the matchmaking a lot more fair and queue times shorter.

Cross-play and cross-friends will be releasing in two waves, starting with a cross-friends release on the PC platforms (i.e. Steam and Windows Store) which already has cross-play enabled but no way to invite across the two launchers and game versions. After that, the same will be enabled for all console versions - PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One - and all of the platforms will be able to play together, PC and console players alike. Cross-play and cross-friends will be released before the end of this year. Cross-progression is also something that the team is looking to add.

Dead by Daylight

Related texts

Dead by DaylightScore

Dead by Daylight
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"It's an atmospheric and frightening experience, one that has the ability to thrill and delight in equal measure."



Loading next content