Dead by Daylight's next chapter is a Silent Hill crossover

You watching Advertisements

Just recently, Behaviour Interactive revealed that the next chapter to hit its asymmetrical horror game Dead by Daylight would be a licensed chapter. Many guessed that Candyman could come to join the killer roster but after having been announced during today's fourth anniversary Dead by Daylight stream, a much less anticipated license emerged as the official addition.

As it turns out, the next Dead by Daylight chapter is a Silent Hill crossover. The new killer carries the sword of a certain pyramid helmet-wearing brute - you guessed it, it's classic Silent Hill icon Pyramid Head. Pyramid Head (or The Executioner as he'll be titled in Dead by Daylight) is joined by Silent Hill 3 protagonist Cheryl Mason on a brand-new 'Midwich Elementary School' map.

Game director Mathieu Côté stated the following in response to the new addition; "We are so thrilled to welcome Silent Hill as Chapter 16 of Dead by Daylight. Silent Hill is such an iconic video game licence and to add it to our legendary roster of horror is truly an honour," and continued, "We hope players will have as much fun discovering this Chapter as we had in making it".

Surely, this collaboration was hardly expected, but we welcome it whole-heartedly here at Gamereactor. The Silent Hill chapter is playable right now on the public test build (or PTB) and the full release is set to hit PC and consoles on June 16. Take a look at some brand-new screenshots and a delightfully horrifying trailer below.