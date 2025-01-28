DC's Lanterns will begin production very soon

HQ

DC's Lanterns series will be one of the first projects released in the new DCU alongside Superman and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. As well as Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre, the series also has a strong supporting cast, including Ulrich Thomsen as Sinestro and Poorna Jagannathan as the sheriff of a town suddenly overtaken by superpowered beings.

Speaking with Collider, Jagannathan spoke about how excited she was to be taking part in the show. "This is the first script that I've read that I understand why there's an NDA," she said. "Everything is so insane. It is the best writing that I have ever read. I don't know anything about sci-fi, and I don't care, actually, but this script makes sci-fi seem like my world. It makes it so accessible to me. I understand everything about this world even though I don't understand this world. So it's the best sci-fi script I've ever read."

Strong praise. As for when the show starts production, Jagannathan revealed that camera testing begins on Tuesday. Considering the interview with Collider took place over the weekend at Sundance, we can imagine that production may already be slowly but surely starting.