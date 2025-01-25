Danish actor Ulrich Thomsen takes on the role of Sinestro in the DC series Lanterns.

HQ

For those who have watched Banshee, The Blacklist, or Counterpart, the name Ulrich Thomsen is likely familiar. It has now been confirmed that the Danish actor has landed the role of the archvillain Sinestro in the upcoming DC series Lanterns. Alongside Thomsen, Garrett Dillahunt, Kelly MacDonald, and Poorna Jagannathan are also confirmed to star in what will be one of the first major productions in the newly launched DC Universe, which kicks off with the premiere of Superman this summer.

For those not particularly familiar with the Green Lantern series, Sinestro is one of the most prominent villains in DC comics and was previously portrayed by Mark Strong in the infamous 2011 film starring Ryan Reynolds. Filming for Lanterns is set to take place during the first half of the year, though no release date has been announced yet.

Are you excited for the Lanterns series, and what do you think about Thomsen as Sinestro? Good or bad casting choice?