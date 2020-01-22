Daybreak splits into three "creative franchise studios"

Daybreak Games has revealed a 'Franchise' First initiative splitting the business structure into three individual "creative franchise studios" called Dimensional ink Games, Darkpaw Games, and Rogue Planet Games.

"This business model is the result of a long-term strategy designed to amplify the existing franchises while enabling each studio to further foster its unique identity, community, culture and team," the press release explains, adding that each studio can have their own identity and flexibility to continue work on current and upcoming games, as well as recruiting talent.

Dimensional Ink Games will be working on DC Universe Online, being led by Jack Emmert, and will continue to support the game while working on another MMO project starting this year.

Darkpaw Games, on the other hand, will focus on EverQuest, with Holly Longdale leading the studio as executive producer. The goal here is "to expand upon the amazing fantasy adventure that is EverQuest and EverQuest II and develop the studio's next innovation".

Last but not least is Rogue Planet in San Diego, having worked on the PlanetSide franchise. Executive producer Andy Sites is leading this venture, and the studio hopes to "develop its next genre-defining game for fans of shooters under its new banner" (something that PlanetSide Arena tried last year before it was revealed that servers would be closed).

Are you hopeful for the future of these studios?

You watching Advertisements