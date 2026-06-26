Daisy Edgar-Jones headlines "an irresistible new take" on Sense and Sensibility

Considering it is one of the most famous pieces of literature of all-time, you are probably somewhat aware of the story of Sense and Sensibility. Written by Jane Austen in the early 1800s, the book became a massive hit around the world and is regarded as one of the greatest pieces of literature to date.

The story has also been the source of countless adaptations too, with a brand new one on the horizon. As soon as this autumn, Sense and Sensibility will return to cinemas in the form of "an irresistible new take" that is regarded as a "charming, witty, and deeply relatable story of love and sisterhood".

This latest adaptation stars Daisy Edgar-Jones in the leading role, but it also features a variety of other stars, including Esme Creed-Miles, Caitriona Balfe, George MacKay, and Fiona Shaw.

With the premiere slated for October 16, you can see the trailer for Sense and Sensibility below.