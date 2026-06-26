Daisy Edgar-Jones headlines "an irresistible new take" on Sense and Sensibility
The latest adaptation of Jane Austen's legendary works arrives in cinemas in October.
Sense and Sensibility
Considering it is one of the most famous pieces of literature of all-time, you are probably somewhat aware of the story of Sense and Sensibility. Written by Jane Austen in the early 1800s, the book became a massive hit around the world and is regarded as one of the greatest pieces of literature to date.
The story has also been the source of countless adaptations too, with a brand new one on the horizon. As soon as this autumn, Sense and Sensibility will return to cinemas in the form of "an irresistible new take" that is regarded as a "charming, witty, and deeply relatable story of love and sisterhood".
This latest adaptation stars Daisy Edgar-Jones in the leading role, but it also features a variety of other stars, including Esme Creed-Miles, Caitriona Balfe, George MacKay, and Fiona Shaw.
With the premiere slated for October 16, you can see the trailer for Sense and Sensibility below.