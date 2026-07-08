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      Apex Legends

      Cyberware mods, Edgerunners skins, and a Night City map come to Apex Legends in its Cyberpunk crossover

      Careful you don't make too much use of that nifty Sandevistan, or you'll go Cyberpsycho.

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      The world of Cyberpunk has collided with Apex Legends. Usually, when a crossover event like this happens, we can expect a couple of neat skins to outfit our characters with, but Respawn has gone the extra mile to let us chrome up in the newest update for its battle royale.

      In the Apex Legends x Cyberpunk event, players can not only give themselves a look inspired by the Cyberpunk 2077 video game or Cyberpunk: Edgerunners TV show, but they'll also have access to Cyberware mods, like the Blackwall Breach and Sandevistan. Break through doors, and other obstacles with the former, while zipping around your opponents with great speeds when using the latter.

      As you use your Cyberware, your Legend's capacity will fill up. Once that bar turns red, you'll go Cyberpsycho. This will give you some buffs, like fast movement speed and devastating melee damage, but you won't be able to use weapons, shields, abilities or ordnance. That means you won't be able to make use of the new Skippy Alternator, which is a shame as you won't be able to listen to those lovely, if a little piercing tones from our dear old friend Skippy.

      To get the fully immersive Cyberpunk experience, players also get access to a new Night City E-District map. It's a map with much more verticality, with neon skyscrapers all around, perfect for hopping from rooftop to rooftop with your new Sandevistan.

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      Apex Legends
      REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

      "The mix of weapons, the revive mechanic, the excellent design of the map, the fluidity of the controls, and the stellar gunplay all combine to make a slick first-person experience."



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