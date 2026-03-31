CS Asia Championships 2026 to be held in May: Here are the 16 invited teams

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There are so many major Counter-Strike 2 tournaments happening throughout this spring, including two IEM events, PGL Astana, more BLAST-hosted action, and even a Perfect World Esports-organised event too.

This latter tournament is the CS Asia Championships (CAC), which will be happening in Shanghai, China between May 20-24. It's a big event that brings together 16 of the best teams from around the world in a bid to see them fight over a $1 million prize pool.

It will begin with a double-elimination group stage knockout bracket between May 20-22, which will whittle down the competition to simply six survivors. These six teams will then be seeded into a single-elimination playoffs bracket to be played over May 23-24, where a winner will be crowned.

With this all coming up, you might be interested in knowing which teams have been invited to CAC 2026? If so, you can see all 16 invited squads below.



Parivision



Team Falcons



Mouz



Aurora Gaming



The MongolZ



Team Liquid



B8



3DMax



Legacy



NRG



PaiN Gaming



M80



BC.Game Esports



MiBR



Lynn Vision



Tyloo



Will you be tuning into CAC 2026?