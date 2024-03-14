Crypt of the NecroDancer launches full Synchrony expansion on all platforms

HQ

It was one of the pioneers in this Golden Age of roguelites when Crypt of the Necrodancer arrived on Steam in 2016. Its rhythmic design and powerful beat soundtrack have delighted thousands of gamers, to the point that Nintendo even offered them the responsibility and honour of creating a spin-off of their system on The Legend of Zelda in which their protagonist Cadence would join Zelda and Link.

Now the original game, almost eight years after its debut, is updated with a host of new features. The Synchrony expansion has been in early access for nearly a year, and as of today is available on both PC and console versions.

Synchrony includes new characters, new co-op challenges (now up to three players) and cross-play between platforms to ensure that there are always partners to play with. You can watch the presentation of this DLC for Crypt of the NecroDancer below.