Critically-panned Kim Kardashian-led All's Fair lands second season renewal

With a whopping Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score of 3% (despite a starkly different Audience Score of 66%), clearly the audience for what we would regard as the baffling bad All's Fair has been quite large. The Kim Kardashian-led series has evidently found its place with consumers and fans, so much so that Hulu has already ordered a second round of episodes.

Yep, as per Variety, one of the lowest-rated series of the entire year will be back for an additional batch of episodes in the near future, seeing the collection of lawyers return for high-stakes legal drama performed by Naomi Watts, Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, and more.

There's no word on when exactly All's Fair will be back for its second round of episodes, but it is expected that creator and director Ryan Murphy will be at the helm once more. For further on this series, don't miss our review where we scored the show with a firm 1/10.