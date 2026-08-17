Cristiano Ronaldo hints at retirement, "this is probably my last year of football"

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Cristiano Ronaldo has said that this is probably his final year as a player, in an interview with Vogue, published on Sunday, following his wedding with Georgina Rodríguez.

In the interview, he said "this is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy".

"I have my future all mapped out. I have so many things to keep me busy that to tell you just one thing is hard. Because football could leave a big hole, you have to fill your time in various ways, not just one. And also have more fun, travel more, watch and play padel, which I really like, and continue to enjoy what I've earned—what we've earned. Because after all it's been 25 years with a lot of sacrifice", he added.

Ronaldo just played in World Cup 2026, becoming the only player alongside Leo Messi to play in six World Cups. He scored three goals, but Portugal failed short of expectations and Ronaldo was criticised for his performance. However, he did not say anything of a retirement from the national team, and the new Portugal coach, Jorge Jesus, is a big Ronaldo fan and "will pick him as long as he is playing and in a condition to be selected".

At club level, Ronaldo won his first Saudi Pro League title the past 2025/26 season (with Jorge Jesus as coach). The new Saudi Pro League season began last weekend (Al-Nassr won their first match, without Ronaldo at the squad), and he remains contracted until June 2027, so when he talks about "his last year", he could refer to the 2026/27 season. He is also just 24 goals away of reaching the goal of scoring 1,000 goals in his career.