Jorge Jesus appointed as new head coach for Portugal, will continue to pick Ronaldo "as long as he's playing"

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Roberto Martínez was one of the 12 coaches to leave his job during the World Cup, resigning after Portugal was eliminated by Spain from round of 16. A replacement has been announced quickly: Jorge Jesus, hired for a four-year contract until 2030, including the upcoming World Cup that will take place in Portugal, Spain and Morocco.

Jorge Fernando Pinheiro de Jesus, 71 years old, has been working as manager since 1990, most recently in Saudi Arabia: Al-Hilal and then Al-Nassr, during the 2025/26, a job he said he took for one reason, help Cristiano Ronaldo win the Saudi Pro League... and he achieved it.

Now, Jorge Jesus could reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo, but at the age o 41, it is unlikely Ronaldo will remain for the upcoming World Cup or the upcoming UEFA Euro in 2028. However, on Friday, Jesus said that "as long as he's playing and is in a condition to be selected, I will pick him, within certain limits and under the conditions that I consider best for the national team", and considers him easy to work with and "a symbol of Portuguese football".

His first match at the helm of Portugal will by a Nations League game against against Wales on 24 September.