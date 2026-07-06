Cristiano Ronaldo confirms this will be his final World Cup, hours before potential elimination

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Spain and Portugal face off tonight in the World Cup round of 16, and it could potentially be Cristiano Ronaldo's final match in a World Cup, after being the only one alongside Messi to appear in six World Cups, since 2006, and the only one to score in all six of them. "I think, despite some opinions, that I am not doing it so bad, I have already scored three goals. Others have scored more, because they are very good, but I think I'm not so bad either", he said in the press conference before the match.

Ronaldo, 41, confirmed this will be his final World Cup at the end of the press conference (I will be enjoying to the fullest what will be my last World Cup, I hope tomorrow isn't my last match"), adding that he will quit "when I want to, not when others want me to", referring to journalists who criticise him, and that if he goes home, he will go with a clear conscience, "at 1000%".

"I play for the passion, because I love playing football. Whatever happens, I'll be happy. I can't put pressure on myself, reach the end of my career and think I have an obligation to win".