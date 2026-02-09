Cristiano Ronaldo ends strike against Saudi Public Investment Fund

HQ

Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to put an end to his strike in the Saudi Pro League, and will feature in the upcoming league match on Saturday, February 14 against Al Fateh, according to ESPN. It is not clear if he will return for the round of 16 match against Arkadag in the AFC Cup on Wednesday.

In his strike, Ronaldo missed two games (both ended in victory) to protest against the Public Investment Fund, perceiving that the public fund from the kingdom of Saudi Arabia was investing less money in Al Nassr than in the other three football clubs also owned by PIF, Al Hilal, Al Ittihad, and Al Ahli, which despite shared ownership are the main rivals in the league.

The Saudi Pro League refuted Ronaldo's claims, even saying that "no individual - however significant - determines decisions beyond their own club".

But according to ESPN, Ronaldo has seen his main demands met by the PIF, and will return to the pitch. Those included the PIF paying Al Nassr overdue salaries and restoring management autonomy.

Last week, former Real Madrid star Karim Benzema moved from Al Ittihad to Al Hilal, and scored a hat-trick in his first match. Halfway through the season, Al Hilal leads the Saudi Pro League with 50 points, followed by Al Nassr with 49 points and Al Ahli with 47 points.