Cristiano Ronaldo joins MMA with Ilia Topuria's company WOW FC

Cristiano Ronaldo joins the world of the MMA. The 40-year-old Portuguese player, the world's wealthiest footballer, will become a shareholder of WOW FC (or The Way of Warriors FC), a Spanish mixed martial arts promoter founded in 2019, which has launched many successful fight events in Spain. Ilia Topuria, Spanish-Georgian mixed martial artist and currently UFC Lightweight Champion, also joined the company as a shareholder in 2024.

"MMA represents values I truly believe in - discipline, respect, resilience, and the constant pursuit of excellence. WOW FC is building something unique and powerful, and I'm proud to join this project to help elevate the sport and inspire the next generation", said Ronaldo.

With his money, WOW FC aims to keep growing outside of Spain: Europe, LATAM, Middle East, and beyond, as well as new initiatives to "deepen the relationship between audiences and athletes", to create more accessible ways to "experience" the sport. In Spain, attendance to WOW FC events has increased 400% year on year, with more than 5,000 spectators per show.

For Topuria, having Cristiano Ronaldo is "a powerful moment for the sport as he represents the highest standards of professionalism, hard work and global excellence".

