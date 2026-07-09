Crimson Desert is apparently on its way to Switch 2

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Ever since Baldur's Gate III cleaned up at award ceremonies three years ago, deep role-playing games have been all the rage. We saw this not least last year with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and as recently as this past spring with Crimson Desert.

Now, the CEO of Pearl Abyss, the developer of the latter, has revealed during a meeting with investors that they are currently exploring a path that would almost certainly provide a significant sales boost. Specifically, they want to release it on the Nintendo Switch 2 and already have a playable version:

"We believe it is important to showcase Crimson Desert on as many platforms as possible. We are reviewing the Nintendo Switch 2, and it is currently being developed to a level where basic gameplay is possible. However, platform expansion is not just a simple port; the key is whether we can fully maintain the graphics, action, and open-world experience of Crimson Desert on that device."

However, there is still a lot of work to be done before a Switch 2 version that meets the standards can be released, and the Pearl Abyss executive concludes:

"The Switch 2 version still requires optimization and technical verification, and we must also review partner collaboration and whether it meets our quality standards. Therefore, it is difficult to confirm a release schedule. We will announce it transparently once there is confirmed information."

We're keeping our fingers crossed that Crimson Desert will also be released for the Switch 2 in a top-notch edition. You can read our thoughts on this here... and feel free to let us know if you'd buy it for Switch 2.