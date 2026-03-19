Crimson Desert developer stock price drops almost 30% following reviews

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Crimson Desert launches today, the 19th of March, and is one of the most anticipated games of 2026's first half. Last night, we alongside a myriad of other outlets shared our opinions on the game, and while our review was quite high on it, it seems that there was enough of a mix to cause some panic among Pearl Abyss shareholders.

Seoul Economic Daily reports that the Crimson Desert developer and publisher's stock price has dropped to 46,600 won, which is down 19,000 won (28.96%) from the day before. The expectations for Crimson Desert had been sky high, and it seems due to the mixed to positive reviews, a lot of shareholders believe the game may not live up to those expectations.

As we said at the beginning of this piece, though, Crimson Desert has only just made its way to release, and there's still a lot of hype for the game. 3 million wishlists don't just disappear overnight, and as is often the biggest truth in the games industry today, money talks. Should Crimson Desert sell like hotcakes, you can be sure those stock prices will climb once more.