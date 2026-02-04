Crimson Desert developer answers whether the game is too good to be true

HQ

While there is a massive amount of excitement around the upcoming action RPG Crimson Desert - the game just reached 2 million wishlists after all - there is also a good deal of trepidation. The game to a lot of player looks "too good to be true."

This concept has grown so widespread that the game's PR lead Will Powers spoke about it in an interview with Luke Stephens recently. Stephens asked if the game is really too good to be true, to which Powers responded that even internally there were some concerns about the game playing as good as it looked.

"Because the game has been in development for six years," Powers said. "Some of the stuff that was put out there originally isn't even relevant anymore." He referenced the 2019 announcement trailer as an example of something that might confuse audiences, as it doesn't encompass what Crimson Desert is.

Still, Powers has high hopes for the game, saying later in the interview he believes it to be a mix of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Powell also addressed performance concerns, saying that there's no frame capping, and that people will be impressed by how well the engine runs on modern systems.

Crimson Desert releases on the 19th of March for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.