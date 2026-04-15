Crimson Desert continues to thrive as it surpasses 5 million

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Ever since it launched in mid-March, Crimson Desert has proven to be a big hit for developer Pearl Abyss, with millions of copies sold right out of the gate and then a consistently well-performing sales record in the weeks that followed.

To this end, back at the start of April, we reported on the news that Crimson Desert had shipped four million copies, noting at the time that sales for the game was beginning to slow down following the immense arrival. Perhaps this was wide of the mark.

We say this as less than two weeks later, Crimson Desert has surpassed the five million sold copies milestone. As confirmed by Pearl Abyss, we're told the following:

"#CrimsonDesert has sold through over 5 million copies worldwide!

Thank you to every Greymane who has joined us on this journey, experienced the world of Pywel, and supported the game. Reaching this milestone would not have been possible without your support and we are truly grateful".

Have you played Crimson Desert yet? If not, don't miss our dedicated review of the game.