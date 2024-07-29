Crazy Raccoon are the winners of the Esports World Cup Overwatch 2 tournament

HQ

We're now halfway through the Esports World Cup, a mega festival being held in Saudi Arabia and seeing over 20 titles represented and sharing a total prize pool that is greater than $60 million.

With that halfway point here, the Overwatch 2 event at the festival has now come to a close, and we now know who has been crowned victor for this tournament. Following a very dominant group stage performance where they didn't drop a match, Crazy Raccoons came out ahead of the Toronto Ultra in yesterday's grand final, securing the event and $400,000 of the $1 million prize pool too.

With this result in the books, Crazy Raccoons will be returning to South Korea to partake in the Stage 2 Korea event of the Overwatch Champions Series when that takes place in August.