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Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time

Crash Bandicoot registered as a trademark for movies and TV series

It seems Activision has big plans in store for its bandicoot, who is apparently set to become a movie star...

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There have been few Crash Bandicoot projects in recent years, and since the release of Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time in 2020, only the mobile game Crash Bandicoot: On the Run and the multiplayer flop Crash Team Rumble have been released. Now, however, there are signs of a comeback, though perhaps not in the way many had hoped.

Resetera has noted that Activision has registered Crash Bandicoot as a trademark for movies and TV series. There have been previous rumours that Netflix was working on something like this, and with both Summer Game Fest and the Xbox Game Showcase just around the corner, one might suspect that this will be announced there.

For anyone hoping for a game instead, the chances are naturally increasing that it will be accompanied by a matching game for synergy effects, so just keep your fingers crossed.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time
The creator of the character, Charles Zembillas, said a few months ago that Crash deserves a Hollywood career. // © 2020 Activision Publishing, Inc. ACTIVISION, SPYRO, SPYRO REIGNITED TRILOGY, CRASH BANDICOOT, CRASH and SKYLANDERS are

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