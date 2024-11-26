Courtney B. Vance will replace the late great Lance Reddick in Percy Jackson Season 2

HQ

Lance Reddick's untimely passing last year was a blow to us all. The John Wick, The Wire, Bosch, and Destiny 2 actor was beloved by many, but in some cases, replacement actors were needed to be found for shows that are ongoing, such as Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Reddick played Zeus in Season 1, but for the future seasons his part will be taken by Courtney B. Vance. Vance is best known for his roles in The Hunt for Red October and The Preacher's Wife. In a statement (via Variety), he spoke about what taking on the role in the Disney+ series means to him.

"I can't tell you how excited I am to join the extraordinary cast of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians! There are few moments in an actor's career when you can honestly say that you're about to board a series that has such a devoted fan base filled with characters beloved around the world and is based on a wildly successful book series. I know that stepping into this role of Zeus will be a memorable experience and I'll be giving my brother, Lance Reddick, who left us way too soon, a heavenly hug."

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been renewed for Season 2, and it is expected to be released next year.