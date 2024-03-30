Courteney Cox is in talks to star in Scream 7

Following the news that Neve Campbell would be returning for Scream 7 earlier this month, it has been revealed that Courteney Cox is in talks to star in the ill-fated slasher.

Sources close to Variety have claimed that the actress, who plays reporter Gale Weathers in the series, may return to the film, which has experienced a series of setbacks.

It was also revealed earlier this month that Kevin Williamson would direct the film. Williamson is known as being the writer for the first two Scream movies. He has stepped in to replace Christopher Landon, who quit the project last December, as he claimed "it was a dream job that turned into a nightmare."