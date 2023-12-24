The director of Scream 7 has unexpectedly quit

HQ

Things are looking more and more bleak for Scream 7. First it was reported that Jenna Ortega wouldn't be returning for the upcoming sequel and now it has been announced that director Christopher Landon has unexpectedly quit the project.

Sharing the news on X, Landon said: "I guess now is as good a time as any to announce I formally exited Scream 7 weeks ago. This will disappoint some and delight others. It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare. And my heart did break for everyone involved. Everyone. But it's time to move on. I have nothing."

With Landon now leaving and describing the project as a "nightmare" things don't look too promising for the slasher. At the time of writing, Paramount hasn't revealed who will be stepping up and taking over on directorial duties.