Neve Campbell will return for more horror in Scream 7

It has been a bumpy ride for Scream 7 as Melissa Barrera, the main protagonist of the two last Scream movies, was fired due to pro-Palestinian comments on social media, with Jenna Ortega (who also played a major role in the two last movies) leaving because of a scheduling conflict with Wednesday: Season 2.

And after that, other key members have left as well, making the future of Scream 7 very uncertain. But back in January, the queen of Scream, Neve Campbell left an opening to return to the franchise again - and now it has been confirmed that her character Sidney Prescott will have to deal with some more gruesome murders. Campbell writes on Instagram:

"I'm so excited to announce this news!!! Sidney Prescott is coming back!!!! It's always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the Scream movies. My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned. I'm very happy and proud to say I've been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn't be more thrilled!!!"

Other good news for the fans is that Kevin Williamson is confirmed to direct. He wrote the script for the two first Scream movies, so he knows a thing or two about it. Campbell continues:

"I've dreamt for many years of how amazing it would be to make one of these movies with Kevin Williamson at the helm. And now it's happening, Kevin Williamson is going to direct Scream 7! This was his baby and it's his brilliant mind that dreamt up this world."

Are you looking forward to see what Kevin Williamson can bring to the classic horror franchise, and see Sidney Prescott in a brand new adventure?