Court dismisses iLife claim that Wii remote infringed on patent

A new press release has revealed that, on January 17, a federal court in Dallas ruled that iLife Technologies Inc.'s patent asserted against Nintendo's Wii Remote wasn't valid, concluding that the company was "trying to cover the broad concept of using motion sensors to detect motion".

This means that the jury award against Nintendo from 2017, worth $10.1 million USD, has been nullified as well, and this is the latest development in a trial that saw iLife asserting six patents against Nintendo in 2013, with the other five being found invalid in 2016.

"Nintendo has a long history of developing new and unique products, and we are pleased that, after many years of litigation, the court agreed with Nintendo," said Ajay Singh, Nintendo of America's Deputy General Counsel. "We will continue to vigorously defend our products against companies seeking to profit off of technology they did not invent."

