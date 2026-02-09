Counter-Strike 2 to be featured at the Esports Nations Cup in November

HQ

It has been confirmed that Counter-Strike 2 will be one of the 16 total games to be featured at the Esports Nations Cup in November 2026. The hit shooter will be featured and offer an event that will last around five days and see 24 nations battling it out in the hopes of lifting the trophy and being crowned champion.

The 24 nations that qualify will be selected through a two-stage qualifier system that runs between July 6-19. When these teams are confirmed, they will be seeded into four six-nations groups who will battle it out for a spot in the 16-nation single-elimination playoff bracket. The group stage matches will each be a best-of-one format, the playoffs will be best-of-three, and the grand finals will be best-of-five.

As for the official dates that this tournament will run at the Esports Nations Cup (which itself runs between November 2-29 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia), the CS2 action will occur between November 10-15.

Will you be tuning into the Esports Nations Cup?