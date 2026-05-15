Cosplayer Yugoro tells us about what makes a good cosplay: "I think it's all about love"

HQ

One of the luxuries of being able to travel and attend conventions all around the world is getting to see the immensely creative individuals who bring more human life to the fictional characters so many of us adore. Cosplayers have helped expand and grow films, TV, games, comics, entertainment as a whole, but being a professional cosplayer isn't just as straightforward as snagging a costume off the Internet.

Bringing to life characters in an authentic and pleasing manner requires immense dedication and creative skills, something we learnt a little more about during our time at Comicon Napoli when we spoke with cosplayer Yugoro to get her view on what it takes to make an effective cosplay.

"I think it's all about love, because when you're choosing the character you're cosplaying, it's the best when you're feeling it, when you're loving this character, because you're still trying to be a character, but when you're acting and not feeling it, it just looks plain and boring."

We also inquired with Yugoro about the challenge of making accessories for cosplay characters and the challenges that crafting authentic-looking swords and tools bring to the equation - plus how she manages to overcome this problem.

"I guess the key is the main construction. The base, yes, the core. For example, when you're making a giant sword or giant wings, you always have to think first how you will operate with it on the stage. And to put a hard core inside and the softer outside to make it more light. When a giant sword is really hard, from inside and outside, and heavier, you will not be able to operate with it. And you will suffer, you can damage yourself, not the sword. So I would say try to balance between the hard core and soft outsides. And also think about the good quality materials. It's sometimes better to spend more money and have better quality materials than just saving money and having the prop which will break really fast."

You can see the full interview with Yugoro below, and don't forget to also check out our former interview with cosplayer Yaya Han from San Diego Comic Con Malaga, where the creator talked about how cosplay has evolved and is becoming increasingly accepted.