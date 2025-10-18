Yaya Han: "Cosplay went from being ridiculed to being celebrated - and parents should support their kids"

HQ

At San Diego Comic-Con Málaga, legendary cosplayer Yaya Han reflected on just how far the art of cosplay has come and urged parents to embrace and support their children's creative passion.

"When I first started, it was considered a very freaky part of fandom," Han told Gamereactor. "We were sort of the freaks among the fans. A lot of people didn't understand cosplayers and thought what we did was juvenile, or they misunderstood it as a sexual fetish or something."

More than two decades later, she says the world has changed dramatically. "Now cosplay is celebrated as a form of art. Thanks to conventions giving cosplayers the opportunity to show up, and thanks to social media, where you can share your whole progress and tell people why you love a character, people finally see it for what it is."

Han, who has been crafting elaborate costumes for over 20 years, also addressed the ongoing challenge many young cosplayers face - convincing their parents that their hobby is meaningful. "My own parents didn't understand why I cosplayed, and it took me taking them to a convention for them to get it," she explained. "As soon as they saw the reaction I got, they realized — this is a thing. You actually inspire people with your creativity."

Her message to parents is clear: "Cosplay is something creative. I'm learning skills - some that are traditionally passed down, like embroidery and gold work. It's a very healthy, creative pastime. And when I go to conventions, it's wholesome. Everybody's looking out for each other."

Han believes cosplay can even help young people grow as individuals. "It builds your social skills and gives you confidence because you're dressing up as larger-than-life characters. That actually helps build your own character," she said, before challenging parents directly: "Come to a convention with your kid. Support them, cosplay with them, make costumes together. See what it's all about."

You can see our full, exclusive interview with Han below:

HQ

#Comiccon