Coriolanus Snow is the focus of the new Hunger Games novel

Those who have watched the Hunger Games or read the books will know Coriolanus Snow rather well, and it turns out that the upcoming novel - called The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes - will focus on a young Snow as a protagonist, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

The villain will be placed into the spotlight here, so we may see a different side of him than we're used to, especially when compared to Donald Sutherland's portrayal in the films.

With the novel set 64 years before the events of the trilogy, it should be a wild ride when it releases on May 19, and Entertainment Weekly tells us that we'll see Snow as "a teenager born to privilege but searching for something more, a far cry from the man we know he will become. Here, he's friendly. He's charming. And, for now anyway, he's a hero."

It might be hard to imagine him as a hero, but we don't have long to wait until we can see what's meant by that.

Is this a good focus for the prequel?