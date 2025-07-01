Confirmed: The future of Halo will be revealed in October

HQ

If you read Gamereactor, you may remember that at the end of May we reported the rumor that Halo Studios (formerly 343 Industries) would have something new to show during the Halo World Championship in October.

We already know that when they changed their name from 343 Industries, they showed Halo concept images created with Unreal Engine 5, which is the game engine they will be working on in the future, and that these were very similar to Halo: Combat Evolved. On Monday night, Halo Studios took the opportunity to actually confirm the information, and on Halo Waypoint they write:

"Last year at HaloWC, we premiered "A New Dawn" where we talked about the switch to Unreal Engine, gave you a behind the scenes look at Project Foundry, and debuted our evolution to Halo Studios as we enter a new chapter for Halo. For us, "A New Dawn" was just the beginning - at this year's HaloWC, we look forward to continuing the conversation.

Speculation is always fun, but if you want the official scoop on what Halo Studios has been working on, you won't want to miss this year's Halo World Championship. We really hope you'll join us in Seattle this October!"

In short, four years after the premiere of Halo Infinite, it's finally time to find out what's next for Master Chief - and we'll be following it with great interest.