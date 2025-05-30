Rumour: Halo Studios has a "big announcement" to make in October regarding Halo

HQ

It has now been four years since the release of Halo Infinite, which was intended to be a platform for the series to build on. But ahead of the 2020 release, it was noted that the game was unfinished and it was delayed by a full year for polishing.

It helped, and both the campaign and multiplayer were great, but 343 Industries had nothing more prepared for the game, which was left adrift and abandoned by players. By the time new content actually started to arrive, it was already too late.

Now many are waiting to see what happens next with Master Chief and the ring worlds, and maybe we'll find out later this year. The usually reliable Rebs Gaming says they have been told that Halo Studios (formerly 343 Industries) has something new to show at the Halo World Championship in October. We already know that at the time of the name change they showed Halo concept images created with Unreal Engine 5, which is the game engine they will be working with in the future.

It has since been widely rumoured that they have been working on a remake of Halo: Combat Evolved, which would be fitting for the 25th anniversary of both Halo and Xbox in November 2026. There has also been talk of a Halo 3 remake, which turns 20 in September 2027, and given that Microsoft is quite transparent and likes to announce games long before they are ready, it would not be unreasonable for any of these to appear this year, even if this is pure speculation on our part.

If Rebs Gaming is right, we will know more in less than five months.