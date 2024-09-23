English
Stardew Valley

ConcernedApe confirms Stardew Valley 1.6 release date on consoles

On November 4, we will be able to enjoy the new features of the update on PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch for free.

This summer we reported that Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone, creator of Stardew Valley and the upcoming Haunted Chocolatier, had temporarily shelved the development of the latter to get directly involved in fixing bugs in the PC version of Stardew Valley's 1.6 update on PC and supporting the team responsible for porting the content to the console versions. And it looks like the work is now entering its final phase.

Barone confirmed on Twitter/X that Stardew Valley 1.6 will be coming to consoles on 4 November. That means that players on these platforms will soon be able to enjoy the new additions to the farming game, such as new events, a big festival and some other minor additions to neighbour relations.

It also means that we can expect ConcernedApe to resume work on Haunted Chocolatier from that date, and hopefully we'll be able to find out more about their upcoming ghost-operated chocolate factory simulation game next year.

Will you be creating a new farm in Stardew Valley 1.6 on console?

Stardew Valley

