All the details about the Stardew Valley 1.6 update, now available on PC

HQ

Today, 19 March, Concerned Ape released the long-awaited 1.6 update for Stardew Valley, which includes a host of new features and bug fixes. As previewed by Eric "Concerned Ape" Barone, 1.6 includes a new farm type, Meadowslands Farm, specifically designed for co-op play, which also expands support for up to eight players.

A new major seasonal event has also been added, as well as two new seasonal mini-events. You can check out all the patch notes below.

Full patch notes for Stardew Valley patch 1.6

New content and features



Added new festivals and events:



The Desert Festival is a three-day spring event that can be accessed once the bus has been repaired.



Two mini fishing festivals: Trout Derby and SquidFest.



A new environmental "event" in the summer.



Added a "mastery" system, accessed through a new area, which grants powerful perks and items...



Added a new farm type: Meadowlands Farm. It has a chewy blue grass that animals love. You also start with a chicken coop and 2 chickens.



Many new NPC dialogues have been added. These include.



custom gift reactions;



dynamic dialogues that react to things that have happened;



Customised dialogue accepting the flower dance;



restored dialogues that were missing (such as Emily and Shane's custom flower dance acceptance dialogues when they marry the player, Shane's dialogue when browsing the vending machine in the Saloon, Lewis congratulating the farm girls after their wedding, a line in Maru's 14 hearts event, three dialogues from Sam related to Kent, two random dialogues when an NPC buys an item you've sold to a shop, two dialogue balloons from Marnie and Robin when you enter their shop building, and a fortune teller dialogue for your prospective spouse);



and much more.



You can now get multiple pets (after getting the maximum hearts with your initial pet).



A world map has been added for Ginger Island, visible when visiting the island.



The world map now shows your actual position within the world in real time (instead of showing you at a fixed point for each location). In multiplayer, you will also see other players' positions in real time.



Pets who love you will sometimes give you gifts.



NPCs now have winter outfits.



Festivals now have map and dialogue changes every two years (except Night Market and Desert Festival).



Added a golden Joja parrot, which you can pay to find all the remaining golden nuts on Ginger Island.



Added perfection waivers, a new Joja way to skip perfection challenges.



A prize machine has been added to Lewis' house. You can get prize tickets as a reward for completing quests and special assignments, and for repeatedly winning the egg/ice festival.



A bookseller now comes to town twice a season.



Mystery boxes have been added.



A large tree has been added, with a quest line that gives you new neighbours at the end.



Added four new crops (carrots, summer squash, broccoli and watermelon) that cannot be bought in the shop, and two new giant crops.



Added four new home renovations: dining room, loft, extended corner room and cubbyhole.



Added new items:



Large chest, which is almost twice the size of a normal chest. It can also be placed "on top" of a normal chest to upgrade it.



Dehydrator, which turns fruit into dried fruit and mushrooms into dried mushrooms.



Mushroom log, which produces mushrooms and interacts with nearby trees.



Bait maker, which can produce fish-specific baits.



Heavy furnace, which can process more bars at once and produce bonus bars.



Fish Smoker, which produces smoked fish and doubles its value. You get one by default when you start a new river farm.



Text signs, which you can write on.



Anvil, which allows you to re-roll trinkets.



Mini Forge, which acts as a dwarven forge.



Blessing statue, which bestows a random blessing each day.



Dwarf King Statue, which allows you to choose one of the two mining boosts of the day.



Tent Kits, which allow you to build a tent in which you can sleep for one night.



Treasure totems, which generate a ring of diggable points.



Mystic seeds, which grow a unique tree that can be harvested.



Mystic Syrup, a valuable product of extraction.



Deluxe bait, which makes fish bite faster than normal bait.



Challenge bait, which allows you to catch up to 3 fish at a time, but lose 1 each time a fish leaves the rod.



Deluxe worm container, which upgrades the normal worm container to produce deluxe baits.



19 unique power books, which grant special perks.



Skill books, which grant experience in a skill.



Star Book, which grants experience in all skills.



Moss, a new type of resource that grows on old trees.



Mixed flower seeds.



Sonar Bobber, which shows the fish on your line before you catch it.



Sultanas, which have a special use.



Sea Jelly, River Jelly and Cave Jelly, a new item you can fish for.



7 Trinkets, which grant combat related powers.



Red, purple and green fireworks.



Stardrop Tea, which makes an excellent gift for anyone.



25 new hats.



280 new pieces of furniture.



New unique furniture catalogues, containing themed furniture sets.



41 new flooring styles.



24 new wallpaper styles.



Golden animal crackers.



Dress-up mannequins.



Portraits of spouses, which can be purchased after reaching 14 hearts.



Butterfly Dust, which allows you to remove pets...



Blue Grass Starter.



Moss Soup.



Secret items.



Added Goby fish.



Added new remix packs.



Now you can put hats on cats and dogs.



You can now upgrade the copper frying pan into steel, gold and iridium frying pans.



You can now enchant frying pans with Archaeologist, Generous, Fisherman and Reacher.



A "Special Items and Powers" tab has been added to replace the wallet. The wallet area now displays a selection of progress markers.



An animal tab has been added that displays all your pets and animals.



You can now build pet bowls in Robin's shop, with three variants.



The farm and pet bowl can now be moved through Robin's menu.



The farm computer can now be used anywhere to see an overview of that location, rather than just the farm.



The minijukebox can now be used on the Ginger Island farm.



A new interaction with your horse has been added.



A new side tunnel has been added to the quarry mine.



The fish tank in the community centre now turns into a real fish tank when completed.



Added more secrets and easter eggs.



Added two new breeds of cats and dogs.



Added turtle pets.



Added 8 new achievements.



Added 4 new cabin variants.



Added a few more accessory options in character creation.



A new bobber machine has been added to Willy's shop, with 39 bobber styles to choose from. New styles are unlocked by catching new types of fish.



A cameo has been added to Maru's 14 hearts event.



Emily has a new rare daily mission "socialise" if you have completed the introductory mission.



You can now add anchors, treasure chests and pearls to fish tanks.



Pierre now sells some random items at the winter star stall (at a premium!).



A jingling sound has been added when running with ash clown shoes on.



Baby throw now has a critical chance.



Added a Skull Cavern statue that can be used to activate hard mode in Skull Cavern (after completing the Qi challenge).



Additional chests have been added to Skull Cavern levels 200 and 300.



Added a unique Skull Cavern chest appearance for the 100, 200 and 300 level chests.



Added a high note (C5) to the flute block.



Added an iridium golem to the wild farm.



See changes for mod authors.



Visual improvements around the valley



Added waterfalls.



Added more Christmas decorations in winter.



Added more path stones to various maps.



Added lanterns after the Stardew Valley Fair in autumn.



Added seasonal variants to the world map.



Added a new ambient rare bug.



Added some rare variants of summer butterflies.



Added a rare brown bird variant.



Redrawn the world map to better match game locations and be more detailed.



The boat ride textures are now seasonal and reflect the latest valley map.



The bus stop now has a larger map, although the distance to travel is the same (this is to avoid black bars appearing on the side of the screen).



Jam, pickles, wines and juices now have colours based on the ingredient element.



Many trees in the village are now real tree objects, although you can't cut them down.



Slight adjustment to the way objects appear when they are dug out of the ground.



Updated the sprite of the gold ore node in the volcano.



Some trees may lose their leaves in autumn.



River and lake banks in mountain, city and forest areas are now less jagged in some places.



Graphical improvements to building interiors.



Improved George and Evelyn's roof art.



If you destroy a mine chest, it now shows some graphical debris.



Added special background badges to the fortune teller TV that show whether you are having a good or bad luck day.



Lighting changes:



It now gets dark an hour earlier in winter.



Night tiles (e.g. city streetlights) now activate one hour earlier in all seasons.



Indoor day lighting now switches smoothly to night lighting within two hours.



Night lighting in indoor locations other than farms is now slightly darker.



Farmhouse lighting on rainy days is now slightly gloomier, and lights stay on all day.



TVs and trees in the Winter Star now emit light at night.



Light sources have been added to window glows so that there are no longer "dark but lit" windows.



Some improvements have been made to the introduction scene to the bus ride.



At night, hats are now drawn with the night colour in the in-game menu portraits.



The lighting quality option has been removed. It is now permanently set to ultra quality.



The submerged fishing rod is now automatically coloured to match the water.



Changes to multiplayer mode



You can now have up to 8 players on PC.



Many improvements in multiplayer performance and stability. These include:



Steam players will now use Steam multiplayer authentication, which can significantly improve connection issues.



Large multiplayer packets are now compressed, reducing bandwidth usage and latency.



Internal optimisations to data synchronisation.



The same build number (as well as version) is now required to join a multiplayer server. This prevents crashes due to game changes between versions.



Accepting a Qi challenge that increases the difficulty of mines now only kicks other players off the affected mine type, not all mines.



Purple shorts no longer display a chat message when placed in Luau soup.



The sound of jumping down the shaft now plays for all players in the level instead of just the one jumping.



Balance changes



A box with three tents has been added to the Ginger Island jungle.



Weapons found in the wild now have a chance to come with a basic "innate enchantment". You can re-roll "innate enchantments" (if the weapon can have one) in the forge using a dragon's tooth.



Slime huts are now much smaller (11×6 → 7×4).



Farm animals now gain some happiness if you close the animal door behind them at night.



Grass now survives in winter, although it will not spread. However, cutting grass during winter is much less effective.



The mushroom cave now comes with a free Dehydrator.



Changed recipe skill requirements to:



Charcoal Oven (foraging 4→2);



Cooking Kit (foraging 9→3);



Survival burger (foraging level 2→8);



tapper (foraging 3→4);



(foraging level 8→4); and worm container (foraging level 8→4).



Price changes:



Most home renovations now cost money, which is refunded if you undo the renovation. (However, the game knows if you bought it, so refunding a renovation prior to 1.6 will not give you free money.)



Reduced the selling price of fairy dust (500g → 300g).



Reduced selling price of tea sprout (500g → 250g).



Elixir of Life selling price reduced (500g → 250g).



Building huts no longer requires materials, only the price of 100g.



Raised the price of the second house upgrade (50,000g → 65,000g), but reduced the number of hardwoods required (150 → 100).



Reduced the number of hardwoods needed (25 → 15).



Increased the cost of the Warp Totem: Casino Farm (500 → 1000).



Increased the price of bombs in the dwarf shop.



Increased the price of some hats in Hat Mouse.



Changes in the shop:



Put limits on some casino stocks.



You can now buy all brazier recipes in Robin's shop at once instead of in sequence.



Item drop changes:



When felling a fruit tree, you now get the corresponding fruit sapling. If the tree is mature (i.e. the quality of the fruit is > basic), it will give a sapling with the same quality as its fruit. The higher the quality, the faster the tree will mature.



When you cut down a tea bush, you get a tea sapling.



There is now a small chance of finding cosmetic items and other goodies when performing random tasks.



It is now easier to get snake vertebrae.



Now wagons carrying wood can drop hardwood.



The Father Christmas wagon can now drop presents.



Reduced the prismatic shard drop rate of iridium nodes (4% → 3.5%).



Rare yellow slimes now drop money.



Brown slimes now drop wood (does not affect copper slimes from the quarry mine).



Botanist qualification now applies to objects falling from trees (e.g. coconuts).



Reduced the chance of catching empty mayonnaise in the witch's swamp.



Changes to gift tastes:



The gift tastes of various NPCs have been adjusted.



Treasure chests are now a universally appreciated gift... except for Linus.



Skill XP changes:



Mushroom logs and mushroom boxes now grant 5 XP from foraging when harvested.



Harvesting berry bushes now grants 1 XP of fodder per berry.



Harvesting wild seeded fodder crops now gives much less foraging experience, but does grant some farming experience.



Farm monsters now give combat experience, but it is 1/3 of the normal value. This excludes rabbit hutch slugs.



Adjusted combat:



Expanded the area of effect of melee attacks downwards (and slightly expanded the side attack of daggers).



Topaz ring now grants +1 to defence, instead of the unused accuracy stat.



Increased insect head damage (10-20 → 20-30).



Increased the critical strike power of the kudgel (+4 → +50).



Bombs now affect terrain elements (such as trees and crops) within the round radius of the explosion, rather than a square area.



Slightly increased the speed at which skeletons throw bones or fire spells.



Adjusted Junimo Kart:



Added grace jumps in Junimo Kart: when you go off the track, you can continue jumping for a short time to recover.



Your score is now saved if the mini-game is forced out while playing endless mode.



Mushrooms that emit noxious gases no longer appear in pairs.



Reduced the rate at which bubbles appear in the whale level.



Adjusted machines:



Worm containers now require a lower fishing level (level 8→4) and produce more bait (2-5 → 4-5).



The loom now has a higher probability of doubling the cloth when processing quality wool.



Fish ponds now have a chance to produce extra roe whenever they produce roe.



Geode crushers no longer require charcoal to operate.



Penalties for being knocked unconscious have been adjusted:



You can no longer lose the Golden Scythe, Infinity weapons, or tools.



You can no longer lose more than three items.



The amount of money lost now adjusts to the amount of money you have. It now punishes less if you don't have a lot of money, but more if you have a lot. This also increases the maximum loss from 5000g to 15000g.



Adjusted food boosters:



Joja Cola now gives a very short speed boost.



Green tea now gives +0.5 speed boost.



Changes to mines and dungeons:



Added coal nodes to the volcano dungeon.



Barrels now appear in skull cavern levels divisible by 5.



Reduced the maximum effect an unlucky day can have when encountering a prismatic slime.



Reduced the number of bugs to kill for the monster hunter objective from 125 to 80.



Changes to packs:



The remixed special fish (and analogues) pack rewards 5 Sea Plates, to be consistent with the classic pack.



The River Fish package now rewards deluxe bait.



Some community centre rewards have been improved.



Crafting recipes have been adjusted:



Speed-Gro now requires 5 moss instead of 1 clam.



Deluxe Speed-Gro now requires 5 bone fragments instead of 1 coral.



Quality Fertilizer now requires 4 sap instead of 2, but produces 2 per craft (still only requires 1 fish).



Spouse changes:



Spouses now have a seven-day "honeymoon" period after marriage that prevents them from spending the day lying in bed because they are upset.



Kissing your spouse, and giving them a gift the day before, each reduce the "minimum heart level threshold" for a day in bed by one heart (12→10 if you do both).



Friendship gain is reduced by 33% for spouses.



Rebalanced the crop fairy event: the chance no longer depends on the number of crops planted, can no longer occur on the last day of the season (to avoid growing crops that might die overnight), and can no longer choose dead crops to grow.



The effect of the shave enchantment on giant crops has been increased.



Mushroom cave now provides mushrooms every other day. Involuntarily changed to daily in Stardew Valley 1.5.



Trees can no longer be planted in the beach farm tunnel.



Randomisation no longer produces simple patterns that repeat in many cases (e.g. clay farming, mushroom level prediction, crab pot fish movement, etc.) (You can enable "Use legacy randomisation" in the advanced save options to use the old randomisation, although some specific patterns may still change due to the underlying changes. That option is primarily intended for speedrunners; most players should keep it turned off to enjoy the intended experience).



Spreading weeds can no longer destroy artifact points.



Increased the number of monsters that daily monster quests will ask you to kill (in some cases). Added more custom amounts; for example, Dust Spirits will ask for 10-20 kills.



Tilled soil on the island farm now breaks down in the same way as on the normal farm.



Slightly increased the time you have to push farm animals before passing through them.



Slightly increased quarry production. The daily quarry production now increases every year, up to a limit.



You can no longer plant trees in the village.



Secret notes are no longer created during festivals (except for passive festivals such as the night market and the desert festival).



Adjusted the variety of fish in the ice fishing festival.



Quality of life changes



Performance improvements.



NPCs now move chests out of the way instead of destroying them.



If Pam is not coming to the bus for any reason, she now leaves a sign informing you and you can drive yourself to the desert.



Audio changes:



More positional sounds (mainly players, tools and machines).



Positional sounds now attenuate with distance when off-screen, instead of cutting off abruptly.



The bomb fuze sound has been softened.



Music now "shuts off" and resumes when certain sounds are played, rather than pausing.



You can now "strafe" while loading a watering can or hoe, allowing you to reposition the impact area of the tool without changing the direction of gaze.



You can now reload sling ammunition by right-clicking on the same ammunition. Previously only item stacks were swapped.



Planting cactus seeds in the farm now fails with a message, instead of the seeds dying overnight.



Holding a seedling or tea seed over a garden pot now displays the green/red placement tile.



You can no longer pick up mats if there is anything on top of it.



Checking a pet's bowl will now display a text bubble with the pet's name.



New sparkling text has been added after fishing to indicate when you first caught something.



You can now place torches in sprinklers.



You can now sit on chairs during festivals.



You can now move full chests by tapping them twice with a heavy tool (previously only with bare hands). The chests will move one space each time.



Floors can now be placed under most buildings.



Crystals now have to be removed and replaced before a different gem can be placed inside, to help prevent gems from being accidentally wasted.



Daily quests on the billboard now have a more informative tracking notification when you progress through them.



A small checkmark icon has been added to special quests you have previously completed (only on the special quest board in town).



You can now skip the pet adoption scene.



Reduced the amount of time you need to push a pet before it starts shaking and then lets you pass through it (1.5 → 0.75 seconds).



Reduced the warp time of the miniball (750ms faster).



Male farmers are no longer forced to wear wedding clothes on their wedding day, so you can choose your own wedding attire.



Emptying a fishpond with fish still in it will cause the remaining fish to escape from the pond.



Changes to the hutch:



You can now change the floor of the slime hutch.



You can now remove the initial incubator from the slime hutch.



Slime balls no longer appear on the crafted floor.



Interface improvements:



Added an hourglass cursor that displays when you are waiting for something to load on the title screen.



Notification messages in the bottom left corner now last 50% longer before disappearing.



Sound at night" events now display an icon on the screen to indicate that a sound is playing.



Dialogue question selectors no longer remain selected when hovering over them, to reduce accidental selections.



Robin's build menu now shows how many days a build will take.



Marnie's pet shop now focuses the camera on an appropriate building when purchasing an animal.



Marnie's Pet Shop now displays prices in the pop-up description, if the pop-up description covers the price screen.



Exiting an item menu while holding an item in your hand now always retrieves the item (previously only some item menus, such as chests, did this).



The achievements menu now shows all potential achievements. Hidden achievements that you have not yet unlocked are shown as "???".



The museum rewards menu now prevents you from picking up a reward that does not fit in your inventory.



The museum rewards menu now allows you to exit while holding a reward. It will be added to your inventory if possible, otherwise it will fall at your feet.



The save creation farm selector now has two columns instead of one, and no longer overlaps the back button on small screens.



Category pages in the shipping menu no longer take up the entire screen, as long as the screen is larger than a minimum size.



Information about inventory foods that grant a power-up now shows the duration of the power-up.



The map now closes when the map button is pressed again.



Exiting the Junimo Note menu from the in-game menu now returns to where you were in the in-game menu instead of exiting the menu.



Shops now truncate item names that overflow the menu width.



Shops now have a slight delay before you can buy/sell items, to help prevent double-clicks from accidentally doing so.



Deleting a save game on PC is now much faster.



Significantly reduced the load time of savegames when there are many custom locations.



If a default farm building (such as the greenhouse) is somehow deleted, it will now be rebuilt the next time you load the save.



The "Menu Background" is now a drop-down option, which includes "Standard", "Graphic" or "None".



Attempting to put something on a machine but failing will no longer cause you to attempt to consume or activate the object you are holding.



Kent's introduction event and Robin's flute lock event can now be skipped.



(PC) You can now Shift + right-click on an item in the toolbar to drop it out of your inventory (if possible).



(PC) You can now press the Y or N key to confirm or cancel the "leave festival" confirmation box.



(PC) Holding down Left Shift + Left Ctrl + 1 when shopping in a shop will attempt to buy a stack of 999.



Other changes



The Adventurer's Guild now stays open until 2am, although music will not play after midnight.



Gender-specific clothing variants can now be worn by any gender.



If you have 12 hearts or more with your spouse, the likelihood of them saying neutral dialogue in the evening (which sometimes turns out negative) is significantly lower (25% → 5% chance).



Penny's forest picnic event and Leah's forest picnic event now only occur if it is sunny.



NPCs now try to avoid walking through trees and other terrain features.



Huts have been combined into a single entry in Robin's menu.



Replaced the pet icons in the inventory tab with the current date.



The "Organise" button now sorts items more intelligently.



You can now drink mayonnaise and jelly, and eat pickles.



Some coloured items now count as your colour for the qi quest and dye menu.



The clam is now considered a "fish", just like other seafood.



Added more descriptive titles to daily quests.



Added Cyrillic text to sprites and translated text to world pixel art.



Adjusted the Chinese date/time/money box.



About page now shows the build number.



Skull caves can now also play music from the upper mines.



Changed the sound of parrot flaps to be different from bat flaps.



Pans now have the ability to produce bone fragments.



Character randomness is a little less random and new hairstyles and accessories have been added.



Pans no longer give the same result if you do them in the same place twice a day.



The "About" page no longer hides the version if a hint message is displayed.



The order in which forge enchantments are obtained is now unique per player instead of per farm.



Ginger Island shrine item pedestals are now normal items. Modified players can create them to display decorative items (although they cannot currently be obtained in vanilla mode).



The map no longer closes if you click on an area of interest.



Fixed some NPC schedules that did not apply previously:



Lewis visiting the library on winter Sundays;



Maru and Penny hanging out on summer Sundays;



Maru working on summer Mondays;



After reaching six hearts with some NPCs, they will no longer visit their rival love interest. This affects Alex visiting Haley, Elliott visiting Leah and Haley visiting Alex.



Gameplay fixes



Fishing fixes:



If you are fishing when the pirate cave switches to pirate mode, you will fish.



Fixed artifacts found in fishing chests not counting towards the collection tab.



Fixed fishing block if a treasure chest appears while the player has a large number of fishing power-ups accumulated.



Buff fixes:



Fixed several bugs, such as attribute bypass and double reduction.



Fixed food/drink buffs being discarded if they had a balanced effect total (e.g. +2 attack and -2 speed).



Fixed negative custom boosts being displayed with a double negative (e.g. "-2 speed").



Fixed Squid Ink Ravioli power-up not remaining active if another food power-up was added later (although the power-up icon was still displayed).



Fixed Squid Ink Ravioli not resetting the duration of the booster by eating another booster, unlike other food boosters.



Fixed Squid Ink Ravioli description having one blank line too many.



Fixed Burnt not displaying the Attack -3 effect.



Festival fixes:



Fixed inability to leave Ice Festival until it ends.



Fixed two second pause when entering Stardew Valley Fair.



Item issues:



Fixed dropped tools not recovering if inside a constructed building.



Fixed tea bushes planted in the village not being harvestable.



Fixed the bee house dropping a generic "Honey" item when you break it, instead of the scented honey it produces when harvested normally.



Fixed the farm computer counting fibre crops as not being watered.



Fixed geode and lost book message not appearing if the former came from a fishing chest.



Fixed magic bait disabling some fishing zone checks (e.g. to be able to catch river fish in the forest pond).



Fixed bug with tracking of heavy hitters. This caused problems such as heavy trees not being ignored when creating mushrooms in autumn.



Fixed rain totem used during a storm, which caused the next day to be stormy instead of rainy.



Fixed secret note #2 not revealing the flavour of Kent's gift if he had not yet returned.



Fixed the ability to gift wedding rings to NPCs.



Fixed the capacity and left of the water in the watering can when right clicking on the chest.



Fixed withered bouquet not cancelling the wedding if the wedding has not yet taken place.



Fixed several cases where item receiving logic was not being applied consistently.



Combat fixes:



Any slime can now be killed for the "Initiation" mission, not just green slimes.



Fixed player getting stuck in swimming costume if they collapsed from damage while wearing it.



Fixed broken event if player is defeated in mines and their name contains a slash.



Fixed an issue where a forest-themed mine level could be beaten without finding a ladder.



Fixed the Magma Spark drawback ignoring the protection of squid ink ravioli.



Controller fixes:



Pressing the fire buttons on a gamepad while in the Junimo Pack menu now moves the cursor to the ingredient slot or vice versa.



Fixed an issue that could cause you to be unable to play Junimo Kart with a controller if you have bounce keys with certain values.



User interface fixes:



Fixed an issue where clicking on an item attached to a card could exit the card if your inventory was full.



Fixed losing items from the dialogue if your inventory was full. You will now see a menu to pick them up when the dialogue closes.



Fixed doors jumping when opening or closing them while the player was overlapping the tile.



Fixed random seeds on Ginger Island depending on the season in the valley.



Fixed a bug where temporary items such as Qi Fruit could be kept by selling them to Pierre and buying them later.



Fixed the ability to plant fruit trees on stone slabs outside the greenhouse.



Corrected that tree stumps drop seeds like mature trees.



Fixed issue where riding an orphaned horse (e.g. created via debug commands) prevents you from owning or riding other horses.



Fixed a bug where mail would not be received on the scheduled day if you did not leave the farm on that day.



Fixed a bug where it was faster to harvest left to right than right to left.



Fixed some points where fodder could appear out of bounds.



Fixed a bug where you could fall into the water in the beach farm.



Fixed unlocking mine carts before viewing the scene.



Fixed being able to place items under the roaming merchant cart and pig.



Fixed some indigestible tiles in Ginger Island excavation.



Fixed geode crusher bug/exploit.



Fixed taro growth speed when farming with farmer and gro hyperdrive (and generally fixed issues with negative phase durations).



Fixed invisible menu that prevented you from moving after closing the Junimo Note noticeboard if you were holding a usable item.



NPC fixes



Dialogue fixes:



Fixed NPCs not having custom dialogue when accepting a movie invitation for non-English speaking players.



Fixed Abigail showing both the default and custom item drop dialogue.



Fixed Lewis skipping his final dialogue in Ice Festival when another player wins.



Fixed the fortune teller almost always displaying the text of your combat skill, instead of your highest skill.



Fixed an issue where an NPC who bought an iridium quality item that you sold to a shop could display a low item quality dialogue.



Fixed an issue where an NPC's dialogue could reveal gift tastes for an invalid item.



Fixed monster tomb text appearing only in English.



Fixed erroneous message appearing when placing indoor furniture outside.



Fixed Krobus vs. Dwarf event being held on Fridays.



Fixed gift giving not counting towards socialisation quests.



Fixed invisible spouses asking to have children.



Fixed being able to invite Leo to the cinema before he moves to the valley.



Fixed being able to interact with NPCs during the ice fishing event.



Fixed NPC spouses' tasks sometimes not being applied on the intended day (e.g. saying they have filled the pet's water bowl but it is not full).



Fixed NPC spouses watering crops that did not need to be watered (e.g. fibre seeds or already watered) and almost never displaying the dialogue "Crops were already watered".



Fixed NPCs sometimes not reacting to littering if the horse was nearby.



Fixed Penny losing items when redecorating if placed on a stone slab (or a custom table without Mesa in the name).



Multiplayer fixes



Mitigated a possible remote code execution issue.



Possible frequent disconnections of some players.



Fixed old/incorrect Steam usernames appearing in some cases.



Fixed copy/paste of invite codes on some Linux/macOS platforms.



Fixed an issue where mines would check the luck level of players at the current host location, rather than players in the mines.



Fixed the ghost action cursor on the forest tombstone if the current player has not yet seen the related event.



Fixed global chat info messages (such as "Abigail caught PlayerName rummaging through the trash") sometimes displaying text in the sender's language instead of yours.



Fixed the egg festival requiring 12 eggs to win if there are more than 5 players. The four player requirement now applies to any higher number of players.



Fixed the possibility of farmers going out of bounds in festivals.



Fixed the issue of farmers disconnecting while fishing and freezing when reconnecting.



Fixed farmers logging out while playing a mini-game (such as Journey of the Prairie King) still hearing music on the title screen.



Fixed the invisibility of farmers who were disconnected while in the building placement view when reconnecting.



Fixed farmers seeing their spouse's outdoor area in the beach farm.



Fixed latency of farmers clicking on a horse, walking to another location and then being teleported out of bounds.



Fixed farmers being able to pick up multiple statues of perfection.



Fixed the inability of farmers to enter a movie without all players.



Fixed local effects of pawns that were sometimes based on host data (e.g. host equipped rings).



Fixed the appearance of prismatic fragments of pawns at the host location.



Fixed pawn rings leaving lights when disconnected.



Fixed pawns crashing when fishing in some cases.



Fixed pawns deforming when certain things happen (e.g. pet sounds).



Fixed failure of a farmer if a train approaches while in warp.



Fixed the possibility of other players seeing the bedroom of the former spouse of a farmer who has divorced and remarried in the same session.



Fixed the possibility of dinos damaging the host when they are not in the same location.



Fixed farmers dropping monsters, which sometimes applied the effects of the host's ring and secret note.



Fixed several visual issues with other players' tool/fishing animations.



Fixed a crash when displaying a player status list with a missing player logged in.



Fixed dialog interruption if another player starts a relay event; the event will now start for you when you finish the current dialog.



Fixed the possibility of enemy projectiles aimed at farmers hitting the host player in a different location.



Fixed monsters not taking damage from some hits if multiple players attack them at the same time.



Fixed projectiles dealing damage multiple times in multiplayer.



Fixed several cases where values would not sync correctly between players.



Fixed watered land borders not updating for farmers when changing during the night.



Fixed the "caught snooping" chat message not triggering when Marnie saw the player searching their bin.



Fixed landslide mail only being sent to the main player.



Fixed the lack of synchronisation between remaining water and watering can capacity in multiplayer.



Fixed increase in local player's passing/fishing stats when other players are walking or fishing.



Fixed issue where players would sometimes see slightly different daily quests or harvest fairy events.



Fixed an issue where a farmer donating artefact 60 from the museum would not grant the rusty key.



Fixed an issue where reading another player's secret notes or journal fragments could lock them out of perfection.



Fixed an issue where the host would pause the game while it was raining and a pawn was moving, causing freezing rain to slide down the screen.



Fixed a bug where a farmer would have full energy after passing out if he disconnected while sleeping earlier in the day.



Text and localisation fixes



Spanish prices now have the format 15o instead of 15g to match the translated term (oro instead of gold).



Fixed non-localised text displayed for...



building paint menu region names (such as "Roof" or "Trim");



NPC names in some cinema dialogues;



NPC names in the question about the wife's pregnancy;



Professor Snail's name in his first event;



Leo's name in his introductory event for some languages;



fish names for some languages in certain cases;



the text "Miss" when an attack fails.



Fixed Lewis' letter for the Winter Star Party saying it starts at 10am instead of 9am.



Fixed dust sprites called dust spirits in Clint's special order and in the summit scene.



Fixed various typos, broken tokens, mismatched translations, etc.



Fixed translations of NPC names applied to horses/pets that share a name with that NPC.



Fixed random name generator that could produce words similar to certain insults.



Fixed the world map tooltip for Pierre's shop, which still showed "closed on Wednesdays" after extending its business hours.



Fixed some recipe names that did not match the items they produced.



Fixed hats added in version 1.5 translating their internal name instead of the name displayed in some languages.



Fixed problem with museum object descriptions not having a new line.



Fixed the formatting of times past midnight in French as "26h" instead of "02h" (e.g. on the fishing TV channel).



Fixed a bug in French and Turkish dialogues about another NPC's likes and dislikes.



Fixed French text display errors related to the ^ dialogue symbol.



Fixed truncation of Professor Snail's name in his German introduction event.



Fixed inconsistent polishing effects in Japanese and Korean.



Fixed some errors in the reaction dialogues of Japanese films.



Fixed missing Korean credit line in other languages.



Fixed the freezing of the Russian event of Professor Snail's introduction.



Visual fixes



User interface fixes:



The perfection tracker now pages better to fit the current screen size.



Moved the "?" icon in dialogue boxes.



Removed the ghost action cursor on the island farm crate.



Fixed toolbar appearing behind the time/money box.



Fixed the cursor on NPCs sometimes displaying a gift icon when they did not accept or react to the object being held.



Fixed some game error messages that did not have an error icon.



Fixed misalignment of inventory and crafting menus if the window is resized while open.



Fixed tooltip flickering when mousing over items on the cooking page and collections tab.



Fixed aesthetic issues with title and submission screens on higher resolution screens.



Fixed calendar information when a modified festival and a birthday fall on the same day.



Fixed problem with the calendar drawing child NPCs lower than expected.



Fixed fish bite icon not displaying when fishing at the Stardew Valley Fair and Ice Festival.



Fixed Quality Fertiliser showing a green token on sprouted crops, even though it can't be placed there.



Fixed the perfection tracker not skipping the typing effect when paginated.



Fixed forge preview to always show soul level one for a galaxy soul forge.



Fixed information about advanced save options going off-screen and not being displayed on some field labels.



Fixed clothing and tools sometimes displaying the item received notification when unequipped.



Fixed overlapping HUD messages.



Fixed "thin" appearance of fonts.



Fixed world map tooltip for JojaMart disappearing when building the cinema.



Fixed stack numbers not being drawn for machine output when stack was > 1.



Fixed the animal purchase menu having unnecessary padding on the right hand side.



Fixed wiggle at the bottom of the energy bar.



Fixed placed objects:



Crab pots no longer appear during moonlight jellies.



Flower vat now displays the correct sprite on the day it is placed, and now always blooms inside.



Fixed beds or chests that were hidden during an event not reappearing afterwards.



Fixed furniture being drawn over seated players if it was not textured on the front.



Fixed the invisibility of bombs when placed on top.



Fixed bombs being able to remove sticks from bugs.



Fixed coloured objects not drawing correctly when placed on tables or eaten.



Fixed prismatic hats not displaying correctly on alien rarecrows.



Fixed torches and other furniture lights not turning on after saving/loading if they are on a table.



Fixed a possible clumping issue with weather debris such as spring petals.



Fixed layering issues with seagulls and Willy's house.



Fixed problem with fruit tree leaves not rustling in winter even if they are in a non-seasonal location such as the greenhouse.



Fixed shading of barren trees.



Fixed weeds being less varied than expected in summer.



Fixed possibility of weeds growing on top of buildings in spring 1.



Fixed intro scene position not adjusting when a mod moved the farm.



Fixed pre-built huts sometimes being placed on top of a bush or log.



Fixed many things on Ginger Island applying season or valley weather (including fibre seeds, seasonal decorations, seasonal plants, tea bushes and flower tubs).



Fixed Elliott appearing twice during the egg hunt.



Fixed an incorrect frame in the animation of Lewis drinking in the tavern.



Fixed bombed objects becoming tiny and sometimes displaying an incorrect sprite index while blinking before being removed.



Fixed visual/sound effects of building placement playing even for players who were not near them.



Fixed dialogue bubbles sometimes appearing over invisible NPCs.



Fixed music in the crane mini-game sometimes continuing for a few seconds after the end of the mini-game.



Fixed the "You received X" message and animation displaying an incorrect item if you switched items just as it activated.



Fixed some events fading out after a scene change before they were fully ready, causing problems such as NPCs visibly warping in place or flashing mid-fade.



Fixed ginger showing a watered earth tile if watered. This incorrectly implied that the ginger needed to be watered.



Fixed missing explosion tiles on megabomb explosions.



Corrected that the town parties did not show the correct version of Pam's house and the community centre.



Fixed an incorrect frame in the animation of Lewis drinking in the tavern.



Fixed a layer tracing issue in the fishing fair mini-game.



Fixes for players with mods



Festivals now only set sunny weather in the context of their location (e.g. a custom festival in the desert no longer changes the weather in the valley).



Monsters no longer appear at night by default in custom farm types.



Non-binary NPCs can now follow any gendered route (e.g. male or female costumes), instead of the default female routes.



Fixed bugs when...



loading a savegame with unknown locations or farm type, NPCs with no sprite texture or null world objects.



the farm map does not have a grass appearance tile and you walk through crops or grass.



the data for an object, animal, tree, etc. no longer exists.



paint a building if its sprite has changed to a smaller one since the last time it was painted.



play audio that does not exist (now logs an error and plays a "silent click" sound by default).



A farmer moves to a location that does not yet exist locally.



An NPC cannot parse their dialogue (now logs error and plays default "..." instead).



Special order data cannot be parsed.



A mini-jukebox has an invalid track selected (now turns off instead).



a mini-jukebox has null items.



an infinite fortune statue attempts to produce a gift for an NPC whose first loved gift is a category or context tag (now chooses the first valid gift flavour, and reverts to an unloved gift if none was found);



a farm animal returns home in exceptional cases;



the player's NPC spouse no longer exists (e.g. the mod that added it has been removed).



Fixed calendar support for multiple events on the same day (including multiple weddings, multiple birthdays, birthdays on a holiday, etc).



Fixed issue with horses not being able to go home indoors or in mine/volcano levels.



Fixed event settings not allowing more than 9 players.



Fixed events not ending correctly if they crashed before the first script command.



Fixed events not being logged in the console.



Fixed possible event failure if custom NPC name contains "farmer".



Fixed savegames loading slowly if they had an incorrect external location in some cases.



Fixed some items not being able to be removed when players spawn them. This affects incubators, mushroom boxes, slime balls and three unused items (locked doors and alternate evil statues).



Fixed an issue when going to Sandy early using mods where she could give daily quests as soon as you met her, but would not accept items until you fixed the bus.



Fixed an issue where sleeping in a place where an event starts the next day would skip nighttime events and crash the game.



Fixed invalid game status when the day of the month goes past the 28th due to a mod issue. Any day past the 28th is now considered the last day of the season.



Other bug fixes