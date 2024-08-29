ConcernedApe halts development of Haunted CHocolatier until completion of Stardew Valley 1.6 update on consoles

HQ

Let's let ConcernedApe cook. Eric Barone has given us a little update on the general status of his two ongoing projects, and it's not exactly good news. Apparently, version 1.6 of Stardew Valley is still on its way to consoles, but the process is a long one, as the game's creator wants to make sure they are as stable and up to date as possible.

At the same time, he apologises and asks for patience from fans waiting for updates on Haunted Chocolatier, as development has been momentarily halted while he is involved in finishing the latest update to Stardew Valley on all platforms. That means it will still be a while before work resumes on Haunted Chocolatier, and even longer for its release.

Console and mobile ports are still in progress. I acknowledge that they are taking a long time. There are reasons for this, but the bottom line is that they are not out yet, we are still working on them, and they have been our primary focus since 1.6 came out for PC. It would be a huge relief to me if they were ready today, but they aren't, so all we can do is continue working on them until they are ready. I have not touched Haunted Chocolatier in a long time because I am committed to finalizing Stardew 1.6 first. To those who are frustrated or even angry about the timeline, I understand and accept full responsibility. To those who are patient and understanding, thank you, you make life better and reduce stress, and I appreciate it. Back to work.

Still, confidence in ConcernedApe's meticulous and creative work is absolute by the vast majority of gamers (and it's the same sentiment in the Gamereactor offices, too), so let's let Barone breathe and deliver his work when he's ready.