Complexity are the ESL Challenger Jönköping 2024 champions

The latest major ESL Challenger event has come to a close. As part of DreamHack Summer, the Jönköping Major for the ESL Challenger series has come to a close, meaning we now have a victor to report on.

It's Complexity Gaming who has taken the tournament after defeating Team Falcons in the grand final yesterday afternoon. While the match wasn't a blowout, Complexity did win both maps, concluding a tournament where it only dropped one actual game during the group stage against ENCE.

This result means that Complexity will be heading home with $50,000 in prize money, as well as a bunch of BLAST Premier tournament points too. As the organisation is already part of the ESL Pro League as a permanent partnered team, the spot in the coming 20th season of the EPL actually also went to the second-placing Team Falcons. This tournament will be hosted in September in Malta.