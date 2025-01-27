Competitive Counter-Strike 2 is coming to Mexico

HQ

BLAST has revealed that in the coming months it will be taking competitive Counter-Strike 2 to Mexico. The BLAST Rivals event that is planned for between April 30 and May 2 will be hosted in the Mexican city of Monterrey, all at the Escenario GNP Seguros venue at Pabellón M.

This will be the first-ever BLAST Rivals event and also one of the first times that major Counter-Strike esports have taken to the central American country. The event will feature eight teams, with these being the four best-ranked squads in the world and also four invited rosters too, all of whom will be battling it out in a best-of-three GSL format that will lead into a six-team playoff bracket ahead of a best-of-five grand finals.

We haven't yet been told about the prizing that will be available nor which teams will actually be present, but no doubt this information will be revealed in the coming weeks.