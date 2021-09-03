Collision issues and bugs solved with new The Ascent patch

HQ

The Ascent got a lot of attention thanks to it's glorious sci-fi design and interesting gameplay. It was mostly positive reviewed, even if it got some criticism as a result of some technical issues. A huge patch was released two weeks ago that solved a lot of these issues.

Now a new pretty big patch has been released that sorts out a plethora of problems like collision issues, Achievements that weren't working properly and also improves stability. You can check out all the patch notes under the image below.

Head over this way to read our review of The Ascent, which is now released for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. It is also included with Xbox Game Pass.

Performance (PC Steam & Win10)

· DX12 is now the default for all Players. Additional note: Please make sure you enable DX11 in the in-game Main Menu if you were previously playing with DX11 and/or want to continue doing so. After changing DX version, you will need to reboot the game for changes to be recognized.

· DX11 is now supported for Windows Store

· Improvements made to reduce stuttering and hitching, for DX11 and DX12. Please note more work will continue for future updates to improve performance for all players.

· Ray Tracing is set to default 'off' on all platforms. Additional note: For Nvidia card owners, if you are continuing to have performances issues with Ray Tracing enabled, please enable DLSS.

· Improved Hot Joining loading times on Steam & XB Family devices, more work will continue here for future updates

Stability (all platforms)

· Fixed a number of crashes in Single Player and Co-op. If you're on Steam have a crash, please send the Unreal Crash report.

Save Progress (all platforms)

· Fixed a few instances where Weapon Skins could be lost

· Fixed a few instances where Character Shirts could be lost

· Fixed a few instances where Gear could be lost

· Fixed a few instances where Clients items could be unequipped when a Host disconnects inside a tier elevator

· Fixed a few instances where Clients could lose their save progress when fast travelling in certain circumstances

Gameplay (all platforms)

· Fixed the issue where sometimes a FullChrome wouldn't spawn in 'Mutual Dependencies' (Mission 2). Please note that we are aware of remaining issues with multiple FullChromes not spawning and are working on a fix for this too.

· Fixed an issue where 'Sell All Duplicates' worked incorrectly

· Changed the frequency of Kira lines when civilians are killed (will now trigger less often)

Achievements (all platforms)

· Fixed an issue with the Achievement 'Added Extras'

· Fixed an issue with the Achievement 'Aficionado'

· Fixed an issue with the Achievement 'Helping Hand'

· Fixed an issue with the Achievement 'Win'

· Fixed an issue with the Achievement 'Fair Trade'

Please note that we are working on a fix for the achievement "Comprehensive" and "For All Our Benefits". All fixed achievements are and will be retro-compatible.

Translation (all platforms)

· Minor bug fixes in other languages

Please note that we are still working on improving the quality of the translation in all languages

Other Fixes (all platforms)

· Multiple reported minor collision issues have been fixed