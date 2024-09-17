Colleague accuses Jason Momoa of poor behaviour during Minecraft filming

HQ

A Minecraft Movie's premiere is getting closer, rolling out in cinemas on April 4 next year. Jason Momoa plays one of the leads, Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison, and along with Sebastian Hansen, Emma Myers, and Danielle Brooks, they will encounter master builder Steve, played by Jack Black, inside the Minecraft world.

Rachell Marie Hofstetter, better known as YouTuber/streamer Valkyrae, has a small cameo in the film and she claims that Momoa misbehaved and yelled at the film crew. She revealed this in a JasonTheWeen Live YouTube video when asked about "her worst celebrity experience".

Minecraft movie, I have a cameo. I would have to say Jason Momoa. I just saw him like, mistreat some of the crew, and it was pretty disappointing. It was after a very intense and emotional scene and maybe he was still in character, I don't know. I was just surprised about how he treated some of the crew.

He was just really mad at them that they weren't doing something right in setting up the shot and stuff. He was just angry, really mad, and yelling. I was like, this is not a good working environment, I would not be happy working under these conditions.

This isn't the first time rumours have leaked out about Momoa contributing to a bad atmosphere. During the filming of Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, he was allegedly drunk and constantly shouting at Amber Heard, Johnny Depp's ex, whom he wanted fired.

So, more bad news for the Minecraft film. The latest trailer didn't exactly make us super excited to see the film and it would have been useful to have some better publicity than this. Still want to see the film?