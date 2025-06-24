Cloud9 splits with Mang0 following recent inappropriate incident

HQ

There are few players and organisations that have remained connected in the same way that Cloud9 and Joseph "Mang0" Manuel Marquez have. The Super Smash Bros. player has been a part of the North American organisation since 2014, but this is now coming to an end following a harassment incident.

Recently, Mang0 was captured on stream seeming to harass fellow influencer Maya, something that has not at all gone down well with the community and clearly C9 either. The organisation has now decided to split with the player and to release a statement where it condones any actions similar to what Mang0 was captured doing.

"Regardless of tenure of accomplishments, the behaviour demonstrated is entirely unacceptable and directly conflicts with our organisation's core values. We maintain a zero-tolerance stance regarding harassment or any other form of inappropriate conduct.

"Our primary focus remains fostering a respectful, inclusive, and safe environment for everyone associated with Cloud9. We will continue to collaborate closely with our talent, partners, and community to uphold and reinforce these standards."