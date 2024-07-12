Cloud9 acquires three Counter-Strike players, reveals full revamped team

HQ

Cloud9 has been facing a few issues with managing a Counter-Strike 2 team as of late, as the organisation has been through a variety of players, made several signings, released many other stars, and all just since April. The latest rebuild is at least finally over, and now C9 has a new CS team to show off.

The team sees both Sergey "Ax1Le" Rykhtorov and Kirill "Boombl4" Mikhaylov maintaining their positions on the active line-up, and now being supported by ex-OG member Nikita "HeavyGod" Martynenko, ex-Amkal Esports star Kaisar "ICY" Faiznurov, and ex-TSM player Timofey "interz" Yakushin, all of whom have been acquired by C9 as of yesterday.

This team will next be looking to prove itself at the BLAST Premier: Fall Groups, which will be held between July 26 and August 4.