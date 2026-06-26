Climate summit on extreme heat canceled due to extreme heat

HQ

It was an ironic turn of events, to say the least, during London Climate Action Week. A conference focusing on how communities should adapt to increasingly extreme heat was forced to be canceled due to the ongoing heat wave.

Chris Anderson, one of the speakers at the event, gave the following statment:

"it shows that extreme weather is becoming unpredictable and moving faster than people can adapt, even in the richest countries"

The summit, titled "Extreme Heat: Improving Governance and Strengthening Action Around the World," was scheduled to take place at the London School of Economics. However, the organizers announced that it was canceled after the UK Met Office issued a red alert for extreme heat in London, where temperatures were expected to approach 40 degrees. Furthermore, the venue lacked air conditioning, which was deemed a health risk for the participants.