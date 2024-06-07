Civilization VII shown on Summer Game Fest

HQ

Earlier today, we wrote about the next title in the renowned strategy game series Civilization being revealed. Today at Summer Game Fest, Sid Meier's Civilization VII was announced for both console and PC. What we got to see was a short trailer and a little greeting from Sid Meier, who once created the series.

If you've been craving turn-based strategy, you can now put the title on your wishlist via Steam. Civilization VII is scheduled for release in 2025. Are you hungry for more Civilization?

