HQ

Citroën is officially bringing back the iconic 2CV, the tiny people's car that launched decades ago as an affordable way for the masses to buy comfortable personal transport.

It seems that that is still the mantra too. In an interview with Top Gear, Citroën CEO Xavier Chardon confirms that this new model will embrace the "less is more" philosophy too and targets a price of less than €15,000.

"More and more Chinese cars are coming. And if you look at the pitch of my competitors, there's one car, then the successor is bigger, bringing more horsepower, more computing power, more screens, and I believe it's time for a brand like Citroen to go for a different path. The 2CV is a kind of 'less is more'".

The car is expected to be sold broadly in Europe, but details remain scarce for now, except a simple EV that's cheaper than most.