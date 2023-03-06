Cities: Skylines is getting a sequel this year

Cities: Skylines will be 8 years old this Friday, but it's easy to forget that because of the multitude of expansions and updates that have kept new city-builders coming in and old ones coming back. That hasn't stopped Colossal Order from teasing a sequel lately, and now it's finally official. We won't even have to wait long for it.

Because Cities: Skylines II has been officially announced, and will launch on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series (including Game Pass) later this year. Developer Colossal and publisher Paradox sure seem confident, as the press release states the "revolutionary" sequel will let players "build any kind of city they can imagine and follow its growth from a humble village to a bustling metropolis". We're not given any specifics about how, except for promises of a "fully-realized transport and economy systems, a wealth of construction and customization options, and advanced modding capabilities", but there's probably a reason why the game isn't coming to PS4 and Xbox One, so it'll be interesting to learn more in the coming months.