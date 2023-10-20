Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Cities: Skylines II

Cities: Skylines II gets an official release trailer

It premieres for PC early next week.

HQ

Yesterday we finally got to reveal our opinions on the upcoming Cities: Skylines II, which launches for PC on October 24 (also included with Game Pass). It's a city building simulator and the slogan "If you can dream it, you can build it!" shows that the Finnish developer Colossal Order has plenty of confidence in their game.

Now we've gotten the official launch trailer which gives us a pretty good rundown of what Cities: Skylines II has to offer, and you can check it out below. A console version for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X is also planned, but was delayed last month and arrives spring 2024.

HQ
Cities: Skylines II

