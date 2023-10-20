Cities: Skylines II gets an official release trailer

HQ

Yesterday we finally got to reveal our opinions on the upcoming Cities: Skylines II, which launches for PC on October 24 (also included with Game Pass). It's a city building simulator and the slogan "If you can dream it, you can build it!" shows that the Finnish developer Colossal Order has plenty of confidence in their game.

Now we've gotten the official launch trailer which gives us a pretty good rundown of what Cities: Skylines II has to offer, and you can check it out below. A console version for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X is also planned, but was delayed last month and arrives spring 2024.