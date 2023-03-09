Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Curse of the Deadwood
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Cities: Skylines II

      Cities: Skylines II achievements appear online

      Natural disasters and snowy climates are set for the sequel.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Cities: Skylines II was only announced on Monday, but already it seems the 40 achievements for the game have appeared online.

      The reveal comes via True Achievements and gives us some insight into the features we can expect to see in the game. Natural disasters, for example, are set to be included in Cities: Skylines II's base game by the looks of things.

      Also, rather than just seeing snow in a snow-covered region, now you can get that cosy winter feeling from settling a cities in a climate with a snowy winter.

      Check out the full achievements list below:

      My First City
      Build city with residential, commercial and industrial zones, water, and electricity.

      The Inspector
      Have a look at each individual info view panel.

      Happy to Be of Service
      Create a city district and assign a city service to that district.

      Royal Flush
      Reach enough milestones to unlock all city services in a single city.

      Key to the City
      Unlock each building available in the base game.

      Six Figures
      Reach a population of 100,000.

      Go Anywhere
      Have 20 active transport lines. These can be passenger or cargo lines or any mix of the two.

      The Size of Golf Balls!
      Experience a hailstorm.

      Out for a Spin
      Experience a tornado.

      Now They're All Ash Trees
      Experience a forest fire.

      Zero Emission
      Have a city that produces electricity by only using renewable energy sources.

      Up and Away!
      Build any airport.

      Making a Mark
      Build 5 signature buildings in a single city.

      Everything the Light Touches
      Unlock 150 map tiles in a single city.

      Calling the Shots
      Have 5 city policies active simultaneously.

      Wide Variety
      Create 10 different districts in a single city and assign policies to each.

      Executive Decision
      Assign a policy to a city district.

      All Smiles
      Have at least 1000 citizens and an average happiness rating of 75%.

      You Little Stalker!
      Follow a citizen's lifepath from childhood to old age.

      The Good Stuff
      Listen to two different radio stations around the clock each.

      I Made This
      Use the editor to make an asset of any other type than map.

      Cartography
      Use the editor to make a map.

      The Explorer
      Unlock 50 map tiles in a single city.

      The Last Mile Marker
      Reach milestone 20.

      The Architect
      Build 10 signature buildings in a single city.

      Things Are Not Looking Up
      Experience a rat infestation.

      Four Seasons
      Experience all four seasons by building a city in a climate with a snowy winter.

      Spiderwebbing
      Have 50 active transport lines. These can be passenger or cargo lines or any mix of the two.

      This Is Not My Happy Place
      Have at least 1000 citizens and an average happiness rating of 25%.

      Simply Irresistible
      Have at least 1000 citizens and a city attractiveness rating of 90.

      Top of the Class
      Build a city where at least 20% of the population has a university level of education.

      Snapshot!
      Use the photo mode to take a screenshot

      The Deep End
      Have a total loan of at least 200,000 in a single city.

      Groundskeeper
      Build 10 parks in a single city.

      Colossal Gardener
      Plant 100 trees or bushes with the landscaping tool in a single city.

      Strength Through Diversity
      Have buildings from all four zone types in a single city.

      Squasher-Downer
      Bulldoze a total of 1000 buildings.

      A Little Bit of TLC
      Have 10,000 citizens treated at medical clinics or hospitals in a single city.

      Welcome, One and All!
      Have a total of 10,000 tourist visits in a single city.

      One of Everything
      Build all unique city service buildings in a single city.

      Cities: Skylines II

      Related texts



      Loading next content