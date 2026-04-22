Citadel finally returns to Prime Video in early May

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Following the first season of Prime Video's action espionage series, Citadel, debuting to a lukewarm reception, despite being one of the most expensive TV series of all-time, Prime Video has seemingly had cool feet, if you will, in regards to expanding the universe masterminded by the Russo Brothers.

We've heard on frequent occasions that the second season was still coming and that it has been filmed, and yet Prime Video was remaining incredibly quiet about the project all the same. Finally, we have major and exciting news to touch upon.

It has been revealed that the second season of Citadel will land on Prime Video as soon as May 6. While there are a handful of returning stars, including Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Stanley Tucci, this season is regarded as offering a "new team" and a "new mission" and naturally this means bringing on some fresh faces, be this Jack Reynor, Matt Berry, and more.

In fact, it sure does seem like Tucci's spymaster Bernard Orlick will play a larger role in this coming season, as you can see in the Season 2 trailer below.

Will you be watching Citadel when it returns in a couple of weeks?